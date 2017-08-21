Ivey Hines announces run for Albany Ward 2 commissioner seat

A former Albany commissioner announced he is running again for his former seat, Ward 2.

Ivey Hines made his announcement Monday morning.

As someone who is visually impaired, he said his platform is driven by vision, not by sight.

Bobby Coleman is the incumbent city commissioner for Ward 2.

Coleman hasn't qualified yet but said he plans to.

"It's Hines' right to run and I'll let the people make the decision," said Coleman.

Haryl Dabney has also qualified to run for the Ward 2 seat.

"We need some new people, fresh ideas, and new visions," said Dabney.

Hines said that it's important to focus on improving economics and education to use as a driving force moving forward.

"We have a vision to make the city of Albany one of the top 100 cities in the United States of America where people want to live, work and play," said Hines.

Hines said in order to achieve this goal, he and his staff will set up a road map to attract and build new businesses and rebuild property that is no longer in use.

Candidates have until 4:30 p.m. on Friday, August 25, to qualify.

