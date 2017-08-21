Ivey Hines announces run for Albany Ward 2 commissioner seat - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Ivey Hines announces run for Albany Ward 2 commissioner seat

By Ashley Bohle, Reporter
Connect
Ivey Hines, Running for Albany City Commissioner Ward 2 (Source: WALB) Ivey Hines, Running for Albany City Commissioner Ward 2 (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

A former Albany commissioner announced he is running again for his former seat, Ward 2.

Ivey Hines made his announcement Monday morning.

As someone who is visually impaired, he said his platform is driven by vision, not by sight.

Bobby Coleman is the incumbent city commissioner for Ward 2.

Coleman hasn't qualified yet but said he plans to.

"It's Hines' right to run and I'll let the people make the decision," said Coleman. 

Haryl Dabney has also qualified to run for the Ward 2 seat. 

"We need some new people, fresh ideas, and new visions," said Dabney.

Hines said that it's important to focus on improving economics and education to use as a driving force moving forward.

"We have a vision to make the city of Albany one of the top 100 cities in the United States of America where people want to live, work and play," said Hines.

Hines said in order to achieve this goal, he and his staff will set up a road map to attract and build new businesses and rebuild property that is no longer in use. 

Candidates have until 4:30 p.m. on Friday, August 25,  to qualify. 

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

  Spots still available for Albany leadership class

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 7:01 AM EDT2017-08-22 11:01:42 GMT
    The class will be held on Monday, August 28, at 11:30 a.m. (Source: WALB)The class will be held on Monday, August 28, at 11:30 a.m. (Source: WALB)

    Leaders in Albany and Dougherty County will come together to learn how to improve their leadership skills. The class will be taught by a leadership expert and there's still time to sign-up.

    Leaders in Albany and Dougherty County will come together to learn how to improve their leadership skills. The class will be taught by a leadership expert and there's still time to sign-up.

  Dozens of jobs up for grabs at Goodwill job fair

    Dozens of jobs up for grabs at Goodwill job fair

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 6:49 AM EDT2017-08-22 10:49:52 GMT
    Goodwill will host a job fair on Tuesday (Source: WALB)Goodwill will host a job fair on Tuesday (Source: WALB)

    The Goodwill Career Center is inviting job seekers to a job fair on Tuesday afternoon.

    The Goodwill Career Center is inviting job seekers to a job fair on Tuesday afternoon.

  Things to know for Tuesday

    Things to know for Tuesday

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 4:33 AM EDT2017-08-22 08:33:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump waves while boarding Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Morristown, N.J., for the return flight to the Washington area.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump waves while boarding Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Morristown, N.J., for the return flight to the Washington area.

    President Trump vows to keep American troops fighting in Afghanistan, the Dougherty Co. Commission will conduct its own study of the proposed Lee CO. hospital, and more.

    President Trump vows to keep American troops fighting in Afghanistan, the Dougherty Co. Commission will conduct its own study of the proposed Lee CO. hospital, and more.

