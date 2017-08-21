People gather at Thronateeska for eclipse viewing party - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

People gather at Thronateeska for eclipse viewing party

By Cameron Martinez, Producer
Dozens of folks gathered at Thronateeska to view the eclipse on Tuesday. (Source: WALB)
Thronateeska leaders said the event was a huge plus for interest in the planetarium. (Source: WALB)
Thronateeska Executive Director Tommy Gregors (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The Thronateeska National Heritage Center hosted an eclipse viewing party on Monday.

Dozens of people gathered outside for the event.

All the kids had their eclipse safety glasses on.

Thronateeska leaders said the event was a huge plus for interest in the planetarium.

"We have new visitors to the planetarium that have not been here before, so they can come back and see some of the things we offer whether the planetarium or year-round programs," said Thronateeska Executive Director Tommy Gregors.

He also said he was excited because this was an event that many people would never have the chance to see again.

