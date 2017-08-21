Student at Westwood Schools in awe over eclipse experience

One school went all out for Monday's solar eclipse.

"You can see the moon moving across the sun and it's a really cool experience to be able to sit here with my friends and actually see this happening right before our eyes," explained Sydney Lamberth, a Westwood Schools senior.

Lamberth has been looking forward to Monday's eclipse for a long time.

"It really is a once in a lifetime opportunity for some of us," said Lamberth.

Before going out this afternoon Lamberth attended anatomy class where students learned about safety to prepare for the eclipse.

"I am a little nervous of the fact that some people say it will damage your eyes," said Lamberth.

Lamberth said this was a unique chance to share a special event with her classmates.

"This is a once in a lifetime opportunity that I get to experience with my entire class and my entire school," said Lamberth.

When she looked up outside for the first time she said she was in awe.

"If you look through your glasses it looks almost like you're looking through a storybook or something. You've never seen anything like this before and I know I sure haven't," said Lamberth.

