Sirens may be heard on Tuesday as Moody AFB holds exercises

By Cameron Martinez, Producer
Moody Air Force Base will be holding exercises on Tuesday.
MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA (WALB) -

Moody Air Force Base is scheduled to hold an emergency response exercise on Tuesday.

Officials at the base said that the exercise will cause delays across the installation throughout the day.

Anyone who lives near the base will likely hear sirens from both military and civilian first responder units.

Anyone with questions about the exercise is asked to call the public affairs office at (229) 257-4146.

