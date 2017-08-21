Moultrie police search for Walmart shoplifting suspects

Moultrie police are hoping the public can help identify two people, accused of stealing from Walmart. (Source: Moultrie Police Department)

The Moultrie Police Department is searching for two suspects, accused of stealing two HP desktop computers from Walmart.

It happened last Thursday around 7 p.m.

The computers were valued at over $1,000.

Police ask that anyone who recognizes either of the two people call the Moultrie Police Department at (229) 890-5449.

