Albany police investigate after home shot at several times

A home on West Lincoln Avenue was shot at several times (Source: WALB)

A home on West Lincoln Avenue was shot at several times (Source: WALB)

Albany police are investigating after someone fired several gunshots at a home early Sunday morning.

Police found seven shell casings in the road in front of a home in the 1100 block of West Lincoln Avenue.

It happened Sunday around 3:00 a.m.

No one inside the home was hurt.

Anyone with any information is asked to call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!