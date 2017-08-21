Police search for women after failed shoplifting attempt

If you recognize these women, call police (Source: APD)

Take a look at these pictures.

Do you recognize these women?

Albany Police say one of these women tried to shoplift at Target, while the other one caused a distraction by cursing and pulling items off the shelves.

This happened Tuesday, August 8th.

If you know these two women, you're asked to call police.

