Police search for women after failed shoplifting attempt

By Catherine Patterson, Anchor
Albany Police say one of these women tried to shoplift from the Target while another tried to cause a distraction. (Source: APD) Albany Police say one of these women tried to shoplift from the Target while another tried to cause a distraction. (Source: APD)
If you recognize these women, call police (Source: APD) If you recognize these women, call police (Source: APD)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Take a look at these pictures. 

Do you recognize these women?

Albany Police say one of these women tried to shoplift at Target, while the other one caused a distraction by cursing and pulling items off the shelves. 

This happened Tuesday, August 8th. 

If you know these two women, you're asked to call police. 

