Demonstrations expected in Thomasville, Atlanta BLM group to join

Demonstrations are set to continue in Thomasville following a deadly deputy-involved shooting. (Source: WALB) Demonstrations are set to continue in Thomasville following a deadly deputy-involved shooting. (Source: WALB)
THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) -

Demonstrations are set to continue in Thomasville following a deadly deputy-involved shooting.

The Black Lives Matter group from Greater Atlanta posted to its Facebook Page announcing a 'Justice Bus' is expected to arrive in Thomasville Monday afternoon to meet with city and county leaders.

The group said it is in town to support those seeking answers in the death of Herbert Gilbert.

People took to the streets just hours after Thomas County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Smith shot and killed Herbert Gilbert while serving a search warrant last Tuesday.  

Since then, concerned citizens have organized several different marches, rallies, and prayer vigils, including one that happened last Friday night and another Saturday morning.

They group plans to meet this evening around 5 at the scene of shooting on Magnolia Street.

The GBI is still reviewing video to determine if use of force was necessary.

