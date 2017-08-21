Albany Idol Winners List and Info

The winners of WALB's Albany Idol have been chosen!
After receiving dozens and dozens of entries, these finalists have won Front Of The Line tickets to American Idol's Atlanta Bus Tour on Tuesday, August 22nd.
Still want to tryout in front of the show's producers?
American Idol open auditions in Atlanta will be held at Piedmont Park's Oak Hill (371 10th Street NE).
Plan to arrive early as the auditions run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for that day only.
You must be between the ages of 15 to 28 years old to audition.
Visit AmericanIdol.com for full eligibility requirements and audition details.
Check out the audition dates for other cities:
(Locations and dates are subject to change)
