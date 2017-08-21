How to keep pets safe during the eclipse

Eclipse glasses are necessary to view the eclipse safely (Source: WALB)

On Monday, many people will turn their eyes to the sky to watch the Great American Eclipse.

It's important people keep their eyes protected during the celestial event by wearing a pair of eclipse glasses.

But will pets need those special glasses too?

Regardless of how stylish your dog might look, one veterinarian in Albany said no. Experts said dogs and cats don't look at the sun even on a normal day, and they don't expect them to do so during Monday's eclipse.

Trey Newell at Westover Animal Hospital said it could confuse some wildlife, but our pets will continue through their normal routine.

He said the biggest risk comes with pet owners bringing their dogs or cats to eclipse viewing parties or events. He advised people to keep an eye on them.

"You need to watch out for the pets, to make sure they're not getting stepped on or cars driving through because everybody is looking up, not looking down at their pet," said Newell.

Newell advises people who are attending a big event to be aware of your dog's sensitivity to large crowds and noise.

If they tend to get nervous in those types of situations, leave them indoors.

