Things to know for Monday

SOLAR ECLIPSE

The 2017 total solar eclipse is just hours away. Georgia State Troopers are warning drivers to cautious while driving this afternoon. Troopers said you should turn on your headlights and be conscious of distracted drivers. Most importantly, troopers said don't wear your solar glasses while driving. They're encouraging people to pull over if they want to watch. You can find more safety tips and other information here.

USS MCCAIN COLLISION

Ten sailors are missing and 5 injured after the USS John S. McCain collided with a merchant vessel east of Singapore. The Navy said the guided-missile destroyer was damaged but heading to port under its own power. Search and rescue efforts are underway.

DOUBLE HOMICIDE SUSPECT APPEARS IN COURT

The man accused of murdering two Albany women appeared in court for the first time Sunday. Arelious Haynes Jr., 51, faced a judge at the Dougherty County Jail Sunday morning. He is charged with two counts of murder for the deaths of Francis Nelson and Mamie Childs. They were found dead in a home on West Highland Avenue Friday night. The Albany Police Robbery-Homicide Unit is investigating. No word yet on the women's causes of death.

CHAMPAGNE LANE MURDER SUSPECT ARRESTED

One person was arrested on Friday in connection to a murder at an apartment complex off of Dawson Road on August 3. APD arrested Tevin Hill, 25, and charged him in the shooting death of Ashley Boggs, 28. Boggs was found with approximately 6 gunshot wounds just after midnight on August 3. According to APD, Hill is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and was taken to the Dougherty County Jail. Albany police said this case is still active.

