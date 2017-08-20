Flint RiverQuarium hosts 'Amphibians in August' day

Kids learned all about animals with slippery skins Sunday.

The Flint RiverQuarium hosted its discovery days from 2 to 4 p.m. for members to come learn more about amphibians.

The event, 'Amphibians in August,' focused on teaching kids about frogs, toads, and salamanders.

The RiverQuarium staff's goal was to show children how to distinguish these animals from reptiles, fish,

and other aquatic animals.

Kostner Guyton, Flint RiverQuarium Education Specialist, said knowledge is power.

"My favorite part of today is educating people, like giving them information they may not have known," said Guyton.

Guyton also said since school has started Discovery Days have really slowed down.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!