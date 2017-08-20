Hundreds of people came together to raise funds for Easter Seals

Hundreds of people met at the Tift Theatre this evening to celebrate a pillar of South Georgia.
Multiple people sang gospel songs in support of the special needs community.
All the funds raised go to help Easter Seals of Southern Georgia.
"We go back of course to Christian biblical teaching and we a re-told to take care of folks, help folks. Go out and spread the wealth, the news, the word," said Tift Area Easter Seals President, Dave Hetzel.
Hetzel says the community enjoys coming together for a good cause and is looking forward to next year's event.
