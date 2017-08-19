Thronateeska's "Science Saturday" workshop lets families create pin-hole projectors

Families turned out to Thronateeska Heritage Center to prepare for the upcoming total solar eclipse.

The center hosted a workshop for parents and kids to craft pin-hole projectors.

Crafters used cardboard boxes, tin foil, and white paper to make a contraption to safely view the eclipse.

Many Southwest Georgia retailers have run out of proper glasses, so Hannah Beth Hembree, Program Manager, said the pinhole projector is a safe viewing alternative.

Hembree also said Saturday's Science Saturday was the biggest turnout she's ever seen.

"It's really nice to have a lot of people come out and remember that Thronateeska is here and we do care about you viewing the eclipse safely," said Hembree.

Thronateeska will host a viewing party for the eclipse Monday at 1.

