Cook Co. man pleads guilty to 2 counts of incest.

Freddie Bruce Cox, 56, of Cook County, pled guilty to 2 counts of incest Friday.

Cox was sentenced by Cook County Superior Court Chief Judge Howard McClain to 30 years with the first 15 years to be served in prison and the remainder on probation.

In addition, Cox was sentenced to sex offender conditions for the entire term of his sentence.

As a part of the plea agreement, Cox waived all of his appeal rights and is banished from the entire Alapaha Judicial Circuit for his entire sentence.

"These kinds of cases are the most difficult to prosecute, but also the most satisfying." said District Attorney Dick Perryman.

"We can rest assured in knowing that Freddie Bruce Cox will be in prison for a long time, ensuring the safety of our children.

I want to thank the Cook County Sheriff's Office and Sparks Police Department for the excellent job in investigating this case.

I also must recognize the hard work done by Executive Assistant District Attorney Rebekah Ditto in securing this conviction.

It must be a priority for us to protect those who cannot protect themselves." said Perryman.

