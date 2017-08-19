Epicon expects biggest crowd yet

Con-goers line up outside the Albany Civic Center (Source: WALB)

The Epicon annual convention focuses on fandoms for comic books, novels, and even cosplay.

Timothy Haire, the event organizer, said he expects as many as three thousand people from across Georgia, Alabama, and Florida.

Con-goers get to listen to comic book writers, see live performers and visit booths selling action figures and novelty items.

"I look forward to seeing everybody that's here actually--all the cosplayers, all the fans, all the people attending and participating in the convention," said Haire

Epicon continues until 11 p.m. Saturday at the Albany Civic Center.

Tickets are $15.

