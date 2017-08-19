Albany Police respond to aggravated assault

Calvin Rhymes said he recently met the female and she invited him to her apartment.

When he arrived, they went to her bedroom but then she needed to leave the room.

Shortly after She left the room, Rhymes said three unknown black males came into the bedroom and began beating him with several objects, the items used were bottles, iron pipe, and a crowbar.

While the males were beating, the female went inside Rhymes pockets and took all of his money

Rhymes said he was able to fight his way out of the apartment to his vehicle to call the police.

Rhymes received several lacerations to his face and head.

Officers responded back to the location after 12:45 a.m. Saturday to search the apartment, but there was no one found inside.

Upon searching the area, the female was located walking in the area and one of the weapons used was found inside the dumpster near the apartment.

She was taken into custody and transported to the law enforcement center.

