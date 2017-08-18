Albany double homicide suspect appears in court

According to the Albany Police Department, the women were found in the 1900 block of West Highland Avenue. (Source: WALB)

The suspect involved in Albany double homicide has been arrested.

Arelious Haynes Jr., 51, was picked up around 9:00 a.m. Saturday morning in West Point, Georgia by Troup County authorities, and taken to the Troup County Jail.

Detectives traveled to Troup County Detention Center to take custody of Haynes and brought him back to Albany for questioning. He had his first appearance in the Dougherty County jail courtroom Sunday.

According to the Albany Police Department, Mamie Childs and Francis Nelson were found in the 1900 block of West Highland Avenue.

APD said the Robbery-Homicide Unit is handling this homicide investigation.

Charles Plummer said he was best friends with Francis Nelson for 22 years, their friendship coming to a halt after she was killed Friday night.

"Oh God, my son called me this morning and told me that. I just stood up in bed and said oh I know, he killed her," said Plummer.

Plummer said it was extremely difficult when he first learned what happened.

"I just cried. You know, I mean it hurt so bad to lose a friend like that, you know. Because she would do anything for you, me anybody. Whether she knew you or not, she would do anything," explained Plummer.

Plummer is an Albany native and lives a few streets over from West Highland Avenue.

"She didn't deserve to go out like that because she was a compassionate person....She never had a negative thought it was always positive. She was a mother figure. She always tried to help people," explained Plummer.

He reflects on Nelson as selfless.

"You would come to her with something negative and she'd turn it around- positive," said Plummer.

Haynes made his first court appearance Sunday. He is being charged with two counts of murder.

The judge denied bond.

