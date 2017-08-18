Blaylock hostage situation comes to an end, child with mother

APD on scene of hostage situation on Blaylock Street. (Source: WALB)

A hostage situation on Blaylock Street came to an end around 11:30 p.m. on Friday.

Albany police responded to the 500 block of Blaylock Street where a man was holding his 6-year-old son hostage around 9:45 p.m. Friday night.

It was reported that Antonio Fletcher, 31, came to the home of Elizabeth Hicks,27, and kicked in the door.

Once Fletcher gained entry Hicks was able to escape but her six-year-old son was still inside.

Officials say Fletcher held the child inside while threatening to kill anyone that tried to come in.

SWAT and Negotiators were activated to assist at the scene.

Fletcher was taken into custody and the scene was under control.

Fletcher is now facing charges of Terroristic Threats and Acts, Burglary in the first Degree, Simple Battery, and Cruelty to a Child.

He was transported from the scene to the Dougherty County Jail.

