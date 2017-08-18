HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 1 schedule and scores

(Source: Valdosta - Lowndes Schools) WALB -
Here is your week 1 high school football schedule and scores:
Game of the Week:
- Winnersville Classic: FINAL: Lowndes 45 - Valdosta 0
Game played at 5 p.m.:
- FINAL: Tift County 42 - South Effingham County 0
Games played at 7:30 p.m.:
- FINAL: Thomas County Central 30 - Worth County 13
- FINAL: Westover 35 - Pelham 28
- FINAL: Brooks Co 20 - Cook County 0
- FINAL: Crisp County 40 - Dooly County 18
- FINAL: Turner County 29 - Dougherty County 28
- FINAL: Irwin 31 - Berrien 0
- FINAL: Hapeville Charter 25 - Fitzgerald 22
- FINAL: Clinch County 37 - Blechley County 14
- FINAL: Thomasville 37 - Cairo 8
- FINAL: Baconton 46 - Pataula Charter 0
- FINAL: Taylor County 29 - Terrell County 0
- FINAL: Miller County 33 - Deerfield-Windsor 13
- FINAL: Brookwood 21 - Terrell Academy 12
- FINAL: Southland 44 - Westfield 13
- FINAL: Tiftarea 28 - Creekside 16
- FINAL: Valwood 34 - Memorial Day 0
- FINAL: Westwood 13 Windsor 9
- FINAL: Southwest Georgia Academy 47 - Northside Methodist 0
- FINAL: Fullington Academy 46 - Sherwood Christian 38
Games played at 8 p.m.:
- FINAL: Coffee 35 - Effingham County 20
