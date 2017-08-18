HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 1 schedule and scores - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 1 schedule and scores

By Theo Dorsey, Sports Director
Here is your week 1 high school football schedule and scores:

Game of the Week:

  • Winnersville Classic: FINAL: Lowndes 45 - Valdosta 0

Game played at 5 p.m.:

  • FINAL: Tift County 42 - South Effingham County 0

Games played at 7:30 p.m.:

  • FINAL: Thomas County Central 30 - Worth County 13
  • FINAL: Westover 35 - Pelham 28
  • FINAL: Brooks Co 20 - Cook County 0
  • FINAL: Crisp County 40 - Dooly County 18
  • FINAL: Turner County 29 - Dougherty County 28
  • FINAL: Irwin 31 - Berrien 0
  • FINAL: Hapeville Charter 25 - Fitzgerald 22
  • FINAL: Clinch County 37 - Blechley County 14
  • FINAL: Thomasville 37 - Cairo 8
  • FINAL: Baconton 46 - Pataula Charter 0
  • FINAL: Taylor County 29 - Terrell County 0
  • FINAL: Miller County 33 - Deerfield-Windsor 13
  • FINAL: Brookwood 21 - Terrell Academy 12
  • FINAL: Southland 44 - Westfield  13
  • FINAL: Tiftarea 28 - Creekside 16 
  • FINAL: Valwood 34 - Memorial Day 0
  • FINAL: Westwood 13 Windsor 9
  • FINAL: Southwest Georgia Academy 47 - Northside Methodist 0
  • FINAL: Fullington Academy 46 -  Sherwood Christian 38

Games played at 8 p.m.:

  • FINAL: Coffee 35 -  Effingham County 20

