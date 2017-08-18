HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 1 schedule and scores

Here is your week 1 high school football schedule and scores:

Game of the Week:

Winnersville Classic: FINAL: Lowndes 45 - Valdosta 0

Game played at 5 p.m.:

FINAL: Tift County 42 - South Effingham County 0

Games played at 7:30 p.m.:

FINAL: Thomas County Central 30 - Worth County 13

FINAL: Westover 35 - Pelham 28

FINAL: Brooks Co 20 - Cook County 0

FINAL: Crisp County 40 - Dooly County 18

FINAL: Turner County 29 - Dougherty County 28

FINAL: Irwin 31 - Berrien 0

FINAL: Hapeville Charter 25 - Fitzgerald 22

FINAL: Clinch County 37 - Blechley County 14

FINAL: Thomasville 37 - Cairo 8

FINAL: Baconton 46 - Pataula Charter 0

FINAL: Taylor County 29 - Terrell County 0

FINAL: Miller County 33 - Deerfield-Windsor 13

FINAL: Brookwood 21 - Terrell Academy 12

FINAL: Southland 44 - Westfield 13

FINAL: Tiftarea 28 - Creekside 16

FINAL: Valwood 34 - Memorial Day 0

FINAL: Westwood 13 Windsor 9

FINAL: Southwest Georgia Academy 47 - Northside Methodist 0

FINAL: Fullington Academy 46 - Sherwood Christian 38

Games played at 8 p.m.:

FINAL: Coffee 35 - Effingham County 20

