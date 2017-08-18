Lee Co. Animal Shelter open for 'Clear the Shelters' Saturday

How can you say 'no' to this face? (Source: WALB)

If you are looking for a furry friend for your family, you can adopt one for free Saturday at the Lee County Animal Shelter at 101 Mossy Dell Road in Leesburg.

Animal shelters and rescue organizations across South Georgia are participating in the annual 'Clear the Shelters Day', a chance for people to adopt an animal at low to no cost.

Lee County Animal Shelter employees and volunteers spent Friday preparing to welcome people in the morning.

There are 18 dogs and 23 cats ready for adoption.

"They won't have to pay a penny! The only thing we won't be doing is the microchip, and if they want to pay for a microchip, it will be $20," said Lee County Animal Control Officer Jackie Grigg.

Officer Grigg highly recommends the chip, she said they have reunited many lost pets with their owners thanks to the chip.

The Lee County Animal Shelter will be opened Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

