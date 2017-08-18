2017 federal flood buy-out opens in Lee Co.

Lee County residents with multiple flood claims might be eligible for a flood buyout program.

Many homes were flooded when the Muckalee and Kinchafoonee Creeks went over their banks over the 2015 Christmas holidays.

Lee County was awarded a $2.43 million grant from the National Flood Buy-Out Program for 2016.

19 homes were identified as eligible for the grant money and 15 homeowners have taken the buy-out.

Now, the application process for the 2017 flood buyout grant has just opened.

FEMA has identified 28 eligible properties.

Lee County employees sent letters to these people.

"We want everyone to have this wonderful opportunity to afford some relief from excessive insurance cost. It was properties and houses that were built before the flood study that were not elevated where they should have been. And, we can provide relief, we will do everything we can in our power," said Marcia Studley, the Lee Zoning, and Flood Plain Administrator:

The criteria for the grant is the homeowner must have flood insurance.

The property must have at least two claims at 50% of the value of the structure or four claims in excess of $5,000.

This is a national grant and only one Georgia county a year is awarded the money.

According to Studley, GEMA said that Lee County had more severe repetitive loss properties than any other county in Georgia.

