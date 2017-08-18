Family of Dawson hit and run victim hopeful 'justice will be served'

The suspect, Michael Wright, is in the Terrell County Jail. (Source: WALB)

Authorities have taken a Dawson man into custody, charging him with vehicular homicide, after a tragic hit-and-run Thursday.

We were there when the victim's family first learned of the arrest.

There is a purple bow on 40-year-old Vacarro Cody's front porch.

The family said Cody was a well-known person, who was well-liked.

The family said they do not know of any conflict between Cody and the man charged with causing his death, 40-year-old Michael Wayne Wright.

The family said that Cody left his home on Augusta Street just after midnight early Thursday, telling his mother he was going to walk up the road to get a meal at the nearby EnMark Gas Station.

His family said that Cody would often walk in the evenings on summer nights when it was coolest.

He was fully dressed when he left.

He was discovered before daybreak a block from his home about six hours later, dead in a neighbor's front yard.

According to his family, Cody was stripped to his boxers.

Cody's sister, Lasagna Owens, is glad justice will be served for a brother she loved, who always looked after her and others in the family.

"He use to call and text me every day. He would call and see about me. I am really going to miss him. And, I am really happy that Terrell County did their job and find out who did that to my brother. He really didn't deserve this, nobody deserves to die like that," said Owens.

According to the Terrell County Sheriff, Wright was taken into custody early Friday morning, and is booked into the Terrell County Jail.

Wright is charged with homicide by vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident, driving while license is suspended or revoked, and hit and run causing serious injury or death, but the Sheriff said more charges could be pending.

No bond has been set as of Friday afternoon.

The Georgia State Patrol is handling the investigation.

