Winnersville Classic kicks off season

Both teams will open the season up with the game (Source: WALB)

For the second straight year, one of the biggest high school football rivalry games in the state will happen on opening weekend.

Valdosta and Lowndes will clash during the winnersville classic Friday night.

The Wildcats will be looking to further another streak too. They've won the last three meet ups, but Lowndes holds a 9-4 record over the past 13 Classics.

Valdosta is coming off of a state title, but the Vikings were no slouches during the post-season either.

The Wildcats marked a big victory and grabbed their 900th career win at last year's classic.

That makes them the most winningest team in the state, and that something they want to continue.

"It's another week for us, but this ones special," Alan Rodemaker, the 2nd year VHS head coach, said. "I think this game is really special because people in Valdosta really care and that's the real difference. They just care more than a lot of other places about high school athletics and high school football. Its because of what everybody did way before I was here. So, I'm just a little bitty part of this thing."

The Winnersville Classic will kickoff at 8 P-M tomorrow. It was announced Thursday that the game is sold out. It will be held at Martin Stadium.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!