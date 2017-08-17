Play depicting Albany Civil Right's heroine to be staged in Washington, D.C.

Play will be performed in Washington, D.C. (Source: Facebook)

A play depicting one of Albany's most celebrated residents will be performed in the nation's capital next month.

"I Love to Sing, The Rutha Harris Story" will be performed at the University of the District of Columbia in Washington, D.C.

Rutha Harris, a founding member of the Freedom Singers, was a prominent figure during the Civil Rights movement.

The Freedom Singers sang spirituals and hymns across the country, usually several times a day.

Harris sang during the historic march on Washington, with the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior.

Harris said she has been trying to bring the play back to Albany, where it first debuted in 2016.

"But, it takes a lot of money and needs corporate sponsors, etc. etc. So when she called me and told me your play will be performed here, in Washington, I said, 'Oh my!'" explained Harris.

Harris said she will be attending.

The play will run from September 22 through September 23.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

