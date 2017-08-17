Search continues for suspects after shots fired near Lee State P - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Search continues for suspects after shots fired near Lee State Prison

Lee State Prison (Source: WALB) Lee State Prison (Source: WALB)
Lee County Sheriff Reggie Rachals (Source: WALB) Lee County Sheriff Reggie Rachals (Source: WALB)
LEE CO., GA (WALB) -

Lee County officials are still searching for additional suspects who shot at corrections officers near the Lee State Prison on Tuesday.

Sheriff Reggie Rachals said corrections officers spotted someone trying to sneak contraband over the prison fence Tuesday morning.

Rachals said that when officers tried to stop them, the suspects started shooting.

Troy Hardy was arrested Tuesday night in connection to the shooting. 

"We are looking for at least one more person that left this subject behind when the corrections officers were approaching the scene where they saw the strange vehicle," explained Rachals.

Sheriff Rachals said the prosecutors will make an example of those responsible.

"Because of the situation he put himself in by firing two shots at two officers. Thank God above they were not hit," said Rachals.

The suspect who drove Hardy to the Lee State Prison was driving a dark colored, small vehicle. 

Rachals said investigators found marijuana and cell phones in the backpack suspects tried to sneak into the prison. 

Hardey is now facing drug and weapons charges, along with aggravated assault. 

More than fifty members of law enforcement participated in the search.

