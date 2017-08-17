Above average hurricane season likely

Meteorologist Chris Zelman warns that the busiest time for hurricane season is still ahead of us. (Source: WALB)

The National Hurricane Center has released their mid-season outlook for the rest of the hurricane season.

There is now a 60% chance that an above-normal season is likely with the possibility of 14 to 15 named storms.

During an average season, there would be 12 named storms, 6 being hurricanes.

This season, there have already been 7 named storms, 2 of them being hurricanes.

The busiest time of the season is still ahead of us, with the peak of hurricane season is in September and October.

As of Thursday, there are 3 potential tropical cyclones in the Atlantic, which could be named within the next week and a half.

"Now is when we get these Cape Verde storms which are coming off the coast of Africa, but they can move all the way into the Gulf of Mexico. Late in the season, we've actually had some of our biggest hurricanes and tropical storms here," said meteorologist Chris Zelman.

South Georgia has not been impacted by a tropical storm system this season, but now is still the time to prepare.

During the 2016 hurricane season, Hermine and Matthew brought flooding and power outages to portions of South Georgia.

Although there is no immediate threat to our area, having bottled water, nonperishable food and batteries on hand is good preparation.

Before a potential storm is also the time to check what is covered under your home owner's insurance.

"Our greatest threat from a tropical system is flooding. 1994, of course, was the big one here. The biggest flood ever, and that was created by a tropical storm sitting and dumping thirty inches of rain in less than 2 days," said meteorologist Chris Zelman.

