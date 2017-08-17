Body found in Dawson investigated as hit-and-run after stolen car found

Authorities and EMS were on the scene Thursday morning (Source: WALB)

The Georgia State Patrol has joined the investigation into a body found in Dawson Thursday morning after officials discovered a stolen car was involved.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, along with the Dawson Police Department and the Terrell County Sheriff's Office, began the investigation after the body of Vacarro Cody, 40, was found in a yard in the 1100 block of Augusta Street.

Officials believe that Cody was the victim of a hit-and-run.

Terrell County Sheriff John Bowens confirmed that the car officials believe was involved was found in a field in Parrott off Veney Mill Pond Road.

The owner of the vehicle, who lives off 11th Avenue in Dawson, reported it stolen Wednesday night around 10.

Authorities are not releasing the name of the driver at this time.

According to witnesses and the Terrell County Sheriff, Cody's body was discovered just before 7:00 Thursday morning.

Along Augusta Street, investigators marked three items as evidence, including a ball cap.

Cody's body was discovered an estimated 20 yards from the cap.

According to family, Cody was living on Augusta Street, about a block from where his body was discovered.

We spoke to two of Cody's cousins who live across the street from where his body was found.

Kevon Witchett said that when his grandmother alerted him to a body, he ran outside and noticed that his cousin was "laying down. He was stripped, just like he had on boxers."

Witchett said he couldn't tell if Cody was injured.

Kevelin Witchett said the family is in mourning, "It is really sad. It is really messed up."

The GBI is offering no information at this time, except confirming they responded to a death investigation.

