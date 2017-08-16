SGSC to host Great American Eclipse STEM Festival

South Georgia State College is dedicating an entire day to everything solar eclipse.

The first ever STEM Fest will be Thursday at the Douglas campus in Coffee County.

STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

And, with a rare, total solar eclipse on Monday, the college's STEM team is taking advantage of the excitement, offering multiple space science activities.

"We are excited. We are going to have the Macon Museum of Art on our campus and they are bringing their traveling planetarium. Students will be able to see the stars and the constellations in the solar system. We will also have lots of stations for students to interact with," said SGSC's Academic Success Director Amber Wheeler.

Hundreds of school age students will be on campus in the morning.

But, in the late afternoon and evening, from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., the event opens to the community.

It's going to be at the South Georgia State College Douglas campus Thursday, inside the Wellness Center.

For more information, you can call (912) 449-7501 or (912) 260-4349.

