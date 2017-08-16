Looking at Monday's eclipse directly could damage your vision

It will happen Monday, from approximately 1 p.m. until just after 4 p.m. (Source: WALB)

Staring directly at Monday's eclipse without the proper eye protection will harm your eyes.

Eye doctors recommend that you buy eclipse glasses or hand-held solar viewers that meet international safety standards.

According to an Albany optometrist, staring directly at the eclipse will damage your vision and you won't even feel it as it is happening!

"Permanent vision lost can occur quickly, instantly. It is not worth the risk," said Dr. Kelly Cleary, with Albany Vision Source.

Here in South Georgia, we will not get a total eclipse, but close - with 90 percent of the sun covered by the moon.

It will happen Monday, from approximately 1 p.m. until just after 4 p.m.

The peak will be around 2:40 p.m. for just a few minutes.

