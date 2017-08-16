Douglas man learns about daughter from Ancestry website

Ancestry.com helped the two find each other. (Source: WALB)

A Douglas man got the surprise of a lifetime for his 75th birthday.

Jack Ellis met his 47-year-old daughter face-to-face for the first time, after only learning about her existence months before.

Ancestry.com actually tipped the two off about their family relation.

Daughter Yevette Matthews submitted her DNA to the company to learn more about her roots, and found her father.

Ellis’ wife arranged for Matthews to show up as a surprise last week. Ellis said he about fell over when his wife asked him to go outside.

“I couldn’t imagine what for, but I had no idea of anything else," Ellis said. "So, I walked to the door and when I saw her I just kind of blanked. I couldn’t believe she was standing there because I’d seen her face and I knew who it was, but I couldn’t believe she was there. I was shocked.”

Ellis said he loves his daughter and already misses her. The two are planning on reuniting on Thanksgiving.

