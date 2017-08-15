Epicon continues to 'live long and prosper' as it kicks off third annual event

'Winter's coming' a bit early this year, Epicon will be back in the Good Life City this Saturday.

The first two years were such big successes the organizers are bringing back the convention for year three.

This year, Epicon will be held at the Civic Center on August 19 and opening ceremonies will begin at 10:15 a.m.

Last year over 1,000 people attended the event.

Epicon is a convention that offers something for a plethora of fandoms from comic books, novels, cosplay, art, film and so much more.

This convention is hosted by con-goers and guests that have united under one banner to bring an experience for all to enjoy! EPICON is about everyone in the surrounding area getting together and celebrating their fandoms- it doesn’t matter whether you're a Harry Potter fan or you if prefer Star Wars... or are equally enthusiastic about both, the point of it all is being able to celebrate these things with like-minded people who understand that fandom.

No con would be complete without special guests and Epicon is no exception.

Some of the guests include Reuben Langdon, Moses Moseley and John Loudermilk among others.

"We have the first generation second Red Ranger that Steven Cardinas. He played Rocky, the Red Ranger in the first Power Rangers movie. That's a hit from our childhood for a lot of us," said Epicon Founder Timothy Wane Haire Jr.

There will also be panels and workshops, a cosplay contest judged by a panel of cosplayer guests, several different gaming contests, a Nerdcore Trivia Contest, an artist alley, exhibitions, and vendors.

Here is a map of this year's convention and a schedule for all of the events.

As fans prepare to attend Epicon, organizers are busy preparing the convention.

The event intends to live up to its claim of being, 'A meeting place for all geeks/nerds/otakus from the southwest region of GA, but also the surrounding tri-state area of Georgia, Florida, and Alabama.'

You can purchase tickets for the event on the Epicon website.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!