Founding member of Freedom Singers reacts to Charlottesville

A civil rights icon said the weekend's white supremacy riots saddened her deeply and reminded her of the violent clashes during the 1960's.

Rutha Mae Harris, a founding member of the Freedom Singers, lives in Albany.

Harris said she watched the events unfolding at home and thought about those who died protesting for equal rights decades ago.

"I talk about it. I am sad about it because I feel that somehow we are trying to go backwards. And, I can't go backwards. Before I be a slave, I be buried in my grave. And go home to my daughter and be free," said Harris.

Harris said she hopes people will stand up against racism and that hate is not a learned behavior. It is a taught behavior, and that children, and some adults, need to be taught how to love and respect others.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!