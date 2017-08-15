Powerful lightning storm in Albany prompts warning

Firefighters have a warning following a powerful Monday evening lightning storm in Albany that sparked a fire.

Albany's Deputy Fire Chief said crews called to the fire at the 2600 block of Erica Court realized quickly from the burn pattern that a lightning bolt struck the top floor apartment.

According to fire officials, lightning strikes are in the top three causes of storm related deaths in America.

"I say, if you see lightning, you need to take cover. There is no safe place outside during a lightning storm," said Deputy Fire Chief Seabon Burns.

Deputy Chief Burns recommends going indoors for at least 30 minutes after a lightning strike.

And, he wants to remind people that if you hear thunder, lightning is close by.

Thankfully, there were no injuries in Monday's apartment fire, and it was quickly extinguished.

There was an estimated $2,500 in damage.

