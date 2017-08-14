Flint River Trail could improve economy and health status

Flint River Trail is very scenic, with views of the river. (Source: WALB)

Dougherty County's chairman said the Flint River Trail is one of the "easiest economic development projects the community can do", and it could potentially improve overall healthcare costs in the region.

The master plan plots a 14-mile trail that stretches from Tift Park in Albany to the City of Sasser in Terrell County.

Chris Cohilas has been a major proponent of the Flint River Trail Project and believes it will draw more business into the community because of its connectivity and could also help improve the region's health status.

Southwest Georgia has among the nation's highest rates of diabetes, obesity, heart disease and cancer. Many healthcare experts believe those high numbers impact the cost of healthcare for everyone.

"And, I certainly hope that a lot of our healthcare providers will actually partner with the county to support trails in the community because it is such an important issue. Obesity and diabetes and those related issues are very, very important," said Cohilas.

The Flint River Trails Project is expected to take as long as 10 to 20 years to complete.

