$6.3 million paid out for tornado clean-up

Dougherty County leaders are prepared to sign-off on another large check paying for January's storm recovery.

Five invoices from contractor Ceres totaling $416,334.22 is due.

To date, the county has paid Ceres and Tetra Tech a grand total of $6,331,172.

The county's assistant manager, Michael McCoy, applauded the contractor's performance and said he was "very pleased" with the job.

The next phase of storm cleanup in the county is demolishing four mobile home parks, destroyed by 150-mile-per-hour winds in January.

County employees are reviewing the bids for that job now, and McCoy said he will make a recommendation to the board "very soon".

