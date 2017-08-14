Property owner shot in Ben Hill Co. during argument, officials i - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Property owner shot in Ben Hill Co. during argument, officials investigate

Oliver Bryan (Source: Ben Hill Co. Sheriff) Oliver Bryan (Source: Ben Hill Co. Sheriff)
BEN HILL CO., GA (WALB) -

The Ben Hill County Sheriff's Office said it's investigating a shooting that happened on July 30. 

Sheriff officials said a property owner who lived by the Okmulgee River got into an argument with Oliver Bryan, who was hanging out near the river.

That argument continued onto Red Bluff Road.

Investigators said Bryan shot the property owner.

Bryan was taken into custody about 30 minutes later.

Authorities are not releasing the name of the victim at this time.

