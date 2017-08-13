GSP investigates fatal crash in Lowndes Co.

The Georgia State Patrol responded to a wreck at the intersection of Highway 41 and Twin Lakes Road in Lowndes Co. just after 4:30 p.m...

Troopers said that a blue Ford F-150, driven by 19-year-old Cody Lee Browning of Nashville, GA was traveling east on Twin Lakes Road attempting to cross Highway 41.

A gold Ford Expedition, driven by 26-year-old Kasey Bernard Wright and passenger 36-year-old Lee Carol Neesmith III of Valdosta was traveling north on Highway 41 in the left lane.

The F-150 failed to yield hitting the Expedition in the driver’s side rear end with the front end of the F-150.

The Expedition then rotated counterclockwise traveling into the median of Highway 41 and overturned ejecting both Wright and Neesmith. Neither of them was wearing seat belts.

The Expedition came to a final rest in the left southbound lane on its top.

Mr. Wright was pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Coroner Brad Carter.

Mr. Neesmith was transported to South Georgia Medical Center by Lowndes County EMS.

Lifeflight was called to the scene but unable to stabilize Mr. Neesmith for transport.

Mr. Neesmith died from his injuries at South Georgia Medical Center just after 6: p.m...

No injuries were reported from Mr. Browning.

Passengers in the F-150 were 18-year-old Cheslie Hodges of Lake Park and 18-year-old Robert Cook of Valdosta also did not suffer any injuries.

Troopers do not suspect alcohol or drugs to be a contributing factor in this collision but will be pending a toxicology report.

All lanes of Highway 41 were closed until approximately 7:10 p.m.

The investigation has been turned over to GSP Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team.

Charges will be pending in this crash investigation.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

