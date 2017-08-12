Albany youth football and cheerleader sign ups see changes

Registrants will need to go to a new location (Source: WALB)

The Albany Recreation and Parks department wants to ensure you can sign up your child to play football without any issues this year.

There are a few changes they want you to be aware of.

Registration for youth league football and cheerleading will be held Monday through Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Your child must be present when you register.

This year, the registration location is a little different. You'll want to go to the department office in Tift Park at 415 5th avenue.

"Encourage them. We want to see our youth out there on the football field getting ready for high school football," Director Tee Taylor said. "You never know, they might go pro. So, we want to encourage the public to come on out. Registration is going on now."

Football will be for children 6 to 11 and cheerleading for kids 6 to 12. T-shirts and some equipment will be issued.

Practice begins in early September. The last day you can register is August 29th.

