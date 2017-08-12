Valwood football eyes title season

The team made it several round into the playoffs last year (Source: WALB)

The Valwood Valiants are coming off of a high.

A successful post season run last year put the football team within state title striking distance, but with success comes pressure.

Valwood fell to John Milledge 20 - 13 in the GISA AAA state semifinals last year. Milledge would ultimately climb to the top of the bracket.

This year, that's where the Valiants want to see themselves.

Coaches said they're eying the title and have a big group of seniors returning.

They're looking for the things that happen to championship teams to happen to them.

They need individual play makers, but they also have to focus their units to be successful as a team.

"Pieces are in place for us to say you know we've got to have a pretty good year this year," Head Coach Ashley Henderson said. "You know, expectations have gotten a lot of people fired and a lot of people beat. We got to go out. We got to make things happen. We have to make plays. We have to play together."

Henderson signed a four year contract extension as head coach last year.

Valwood starts regular season play this weekend. The team is traveling to Alabama as part of the SECIS Football Kickoff Classic. They will take on Autauga Academy Saturday at 2:30 P-M.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!