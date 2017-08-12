Tiftarea Academy tops Robert Tombs, more GISA scores

GISA regular season play kicked off Friday for some South Georgia teams.
Tiftarea Academy hosted Robert Tombs in Chula.
Spencer Massey got it started earlier with a 40-yard touchdown run around the outside.
Tiftarea Academy secured the extra point and went up 7-0 with 9:15 left in the first quarter.
Another Massey run and a quarterback keeper would edge the Panthers close to the goal line.
They'd punch it in again thanks to Massey and grab a two point conversion after several Robert Tombs penalties.
The Panthers won 36 to 14.
Other GISA Scores - Week 1
Deerfield-Windsor 26 -Trinity Christian 16
Terrell Academy 27 - Trinity-Byrnes 14.
Southland Academy 30 - Southwest Georgia Academy 14
Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.
Keep up with WALB on the go!
Follow us on social and download our apps!
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.