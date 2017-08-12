Tiftarea Academy tops Robert Tombs, more GISA scores

The team won its first game (Source: WALB)

GISA regular season play kicked off Friday for some South Georgia teams.

Tiftarea Academy hosted Robert Tombs in Chula.

Spencer Massey got it started earlier with a 40-yard touchdown run around the outside.

Tiftarea Academy secured the extra point and went up 7-0 with 9:15 left in the first quarter.

Another Massey run and a quarterback keeper would edge the Panthers close to the goal line.

They'd punch it in again thanks to Massey and grab a two point conversion after several Robert Tombs penalties.

The Panthers won 36 to 14.

Other GISA Scores - Week 1

Deerfield-Windsor 26 -Trinity Christian 16

Terrell Academy 27 - Trinity-Byrnes 14.

Southland Academy 30 - Southwest Georgia Academy 14

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!