Farmers markets provide mutually beneficial relationship for communities

It's the perfect time of year to grab a cup of boiled peanuts or a fresh watermelon to celebrate National Farmers Market week.

Georgia is home to over 100 farmers markets.

Each market provides year-round jobs to people in the community, increases access to nutritious food along with preserving farmland and promoting sustainability.

Farmers markets also provide produce at a lower cost since the farmers do not have to spend as much money on marketing, processing, wholesaling and distribution to stores.

According to the National Farmers Union, farmers only receive 15.6% of every dollar spent on food by consumers at home.

"The customer really appreciates being able to identify with the farmer, having a relationship with us as their grower. They like to know the channels their food goes through, it's a pretty straight shot from the field to them when they buy something here," said Mark Daniel, Owner of Mark's Melon Patch.

