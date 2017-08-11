Chehaw offers weekend special for Pokémon Go players

Director of Community Engagement, Morgan Burnette, hopes the added gyms and lures will make Pokémon Go players happy this weekend. (Source: WALB)

Pokémon Go players will be able to capture Pokémon alongside other creatures, like this emu! (Source: WALB)

One player attempts to capture a Snorlax near the playground at Chehaw. (Source: WALB)

Players level 5 and up won't have to pay to get into the zoo at Chehaw this weekend (Source: Chehaw)

The mobile app that got millions of people outside and hunting for Pokemon recently had its release anniversary.

The app launched in July of 2016, and to honor that benchmark, Chehaw is having a special for Pokémon Go players this weekend.

Participants will be able to catch Pokémon alongside some of South Georgia's own wild animals in the zoo.

Admission to the zoo is free for players level 5 and above.

Park officials will be dropping Pokémon lures all weekend, along with a few other incentives.

They gave us a Pokéstop at every exhibit in the zoo and three new gyms. All the Pokémon players were asking us if we were going to do another event to have them out here and we thought this would be a great one," said Director of Community Engagement Morgan Burnette.

The park at Chehaw is open from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The zoo is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information on Chehaw, click here.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!