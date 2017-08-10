Terrell Academy football hammers out new roster

New Terrell Academy football players will be tasked with stepping up this season.

As they get acclimated to the team, they'll often walk past Beard's Hammer, a statue dedicated to late coach Don Beard who often hammered in the importance of teamwork.

Seniors said that will be critical this year. No one can be selfish. Every time they cross the end zone to greet the hammer, it'll take on a second meaning.

The hammer will be a positive sign of rebuilding for a team that just graduated 17 seniors.

Coaches said they're now working on fundamentals with the young team. Last season, Terrell Academy went 8-4.

Although, the Eagles do return depth in the secondary and on the offensive line, a couple of injuries have forced new players to step up.

Seniors like guard Covie Strickland said they feel its important to help them along the way.

"It's going to be hard coming back from that," Strickland said. "We had 17 seniors graduate, like you said, and we're going to have to bounce back. We've got a bunch of young guys. So, they're going to need to help out this year."

The Eagles will hammer out their style during their first game of the season this Friday.

"We told our young kids they're going to have to step up and play," Head coach Bill Murdock said. "We had a simulated game the other night and some kids went down in certain positions. We had to grab people and throw them in. People who think they aren't going to get playing time at certain times are going to get a chance."

The team will play a tough Trinity-Byrnes team out of South Carolina at the SCEIS Football Kickoff Classic in Alabama.

