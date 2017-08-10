Albany city asks Dougherty County to agree to disagree, for now

Albany's two governments can't come to an agreement on just how to share the capital costs of five downtown buildings: the Governmental Center, the Judicial Building, two parking decks and the Tax and Tag building.

The Governmental Building sits in the heart of downtown, on Pine Avenue.

Inside the main lobby, there are several holes and water marks on the ceiling.

Repairs are needed on the walls, where a few water leak stains and other damage is evident.

According to Albany's City Attorney Nathan Davis, the building is owned by the Albany-Dougherty Inner City Authority.

But, just how to split the costs of expensive repairs and improvements has been a difficult issue for city and county commissioners.

The two governments have worked together for more than one year on a new service agreement required by the state every ten years.

The last agreement was signed in 2006.

After being granted three extensions by the Department of Community Affairs, the deadline for a signed agreement is at the end of October, according to Davis.

On Thursday, in a very brief meeting, the city quickly voted to request the county sign-off on the 26 resolutions the two governments agree on, and save the facilities management discussion for a future date.

"So, this is simply a request that the county go ahead and sign the service delivery (agreement). The city is ready now to sign it and send it on to D.C.A. and just omit that one item and they can work together on that however they want to," said Davis.

Dougherty County's Attorney Spencer Lee has received the request and is reviewing it now.

Lee is confident the two entities will reach an agreement.

