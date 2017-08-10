Popular youth soccer program sign-ups are on!

The Hatcher family signs up for Fall Soccer at the YMCA. (Source: WALB)

A popular South Georgia youth soccer program is attracting new players this season!

Sign-ups for Fall Soccer at the Albany Area YMCA are happening now.

Albany mom Jennifer Hatcher said two of her three children will play in the league this season. It's their first time at the Y for soccer.

She said the reputation for experienced coaches and strong program management led her to the Y.

Hatcher said there are many benefits that come with youth athletics.

"I think just the younger children start sports, they are more likely to keep it up when they get older, because they have some experience. It keeps their weight down, and makes them less hyper at home, because they can get their energy out," said Hatcher.

You can sign up children ages 2 to 13 until Sunday, August 13 without incurring a late fee charge.

For Youth Soccer (ages 4-13), member costs are $80 per player. The non-member cost is $95 per player.

For Itty-Bitty Soccer (ages 2-3), member costs are $55 per player. The non-member cost is $70 per player.

A team jersey is included in the fee, and there is financial assistance available.

For more information, you can contact the Central Facility YMCA at 229-436-0531 or the Lee Branch YMCA at 229-759-9770.

Soccer practice starts August 29 for players at both the Albany and Lee branch leagues.

