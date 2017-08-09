Thomasville Bulldogs fill gaps, return talent on the gridiron

The team will return seven players on both sides of the ball. (Source: WALB)

Rising through the ranks is going to be a reality for a handful of Thomasville High Bulldogs this season, but they wont be on their own.

They'll be guided by some veteran leaders on the football field.

The team has just seven returning players on offense and seven returning players on defense.

A lot of the open spots will have to be earned in the trenches.

In total, the team has six linemen positions open on both sides of the ball.

But second year head coach Zack Grage said that doesn't mean that other returning players don't have experience.

Players, like Special Teams Player of the Year, kicker, Carl Blackmore will be returning this year.

Senior team members said they all will have to be at the top of their game to earn a winning record and top their 5-5 game tally from last year.

"We've all got to step up as seniors," Running back Tyler Knuckles said. "We've got a lot of people coming back. So, we have to step up as seniors. Everybody has to play to an upper level."

Grage said the team has a challenging schedule ahead of them.

"We always say we're playing the Bulldogs," Grage said. We're playing ourselves to get better with ourselves. I've said it many of times. A lot of time high school games are lost instead of being won.

The Bulldogs will first see Pelham in a scrimmage this Friday. Then, they'll take on Cairo August 18 for a rivalry game to open their regular season at home.

