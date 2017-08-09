Valdosta State Blazer Volleyball ranks fourth in preseason poll

The rankins came out Wednesday (Source: WALB)

In a tough Gulf South Conference, the Valdosta State Blazers volleyball team is ranked near the top, but still has some room to grow.

A pre-season coaches poll places VSU in the number four slot.

The Blazers get listed behind the top three picks, which are North Alabama, West Florida, and Shorter respectively.

Valdosta State started preseason practice Wednesday, and will officially open their season in September 1 at the Bobcat Invitational in Milledgeville.

