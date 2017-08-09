Thomas Co. schools will dismiss late for August's solar eclipse

During the summer the district bought 7,000 solar eclipse glasses, one for every teacher, student and staff member. (Source: WALB)

Thomas County schools will let out late on August 21 for the solar eclipse. (Source: WALB)

The Thomas County School Board has a 'phenomenal' extended day planned for the upcoming solar eclipse.

On Tuesday night, board members approved an extended dismissal time for the district so students could take part in the activities.

Although Thomas County will not see a total eclipse, expectations are that the area will see a 90 percent eclipse for a brief period.

Schools will let out 30 minutes later than usual for the eclipse on August 21.

