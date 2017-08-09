New Roses Express in Pelham hosts job fair ahead of opening

As Roses Express prepares to open, it plans to host a job fair to fill open positions. (Source: Facebook)

Roses Express in Pelham will soon open its doors.

City officials posted on Facebook that the company will soon hire 20 to 25 employees.

The company will be holding a job fair next week at the old Fred's building on West Railroad next to Subway.

Potential employees are asked to stop by from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on August 15, 16 and 17.

Applicants will need to have an ID to apply for the open positions.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social or download our apps!