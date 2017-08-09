New Roses Express in Pelham hosts job fair ahead of opening - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

New Roses Express in Pelham hosts job fair ahead of opening

As Roses Express prepares to open, it plans to host a job fair to fill open positions. (Source: Facebook) As Roses Express prepares to open, it plans to host a job fair to fill open positions. (Source: Facebook)
PELHAM, GA (WALB) -

Roses Express in Pelham will soon open its doors.

City officials posted on Facebook that the company will soon hire 20 to 25 employees.

The company will be holding a job fair next week at the old Fred's building on West Railroad next to Subway.

Potential employees are asked to stop by from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on August 15, 16 and 17.

Applicants will need to have an ID to apply for the open positions.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

